Kang-In Lee Injury: Will remain in treatment
Lee (ankle) will remain in treatment for the next few days for his injury, the club announced.
Lee suffered an ankle injury while on international duty with South Korea and will continue treatment over the next few days. He is expected to be reassessed next week to determine his availability moving forward. His absence is unlikely to affect the starting squad as he has primarily been a bench option recently.
