Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kang-In Lee headshot

Kang-In Lee Injury: Will remain in treatment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2025

Lee (ankle) will remain in treatment for the next few days for his injury, the club announced.

Lee suffered an ankle injury while on international duty with South Korea and will continue treatment over the next few days. He is expected to be reassessed next week to determine his availability moving forward. His absence is unlikely to affect the starting squad as he has primarily been a bench option recently.

Kang-In Lee
Paris Saint-Germain
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now