Kang-In Lee News: Delivers assist off bench in win

Lee made an assist and had one off-target shot after coming off the bench during Sunday's 3-2 win over Lyon.

Lee was brought as part of a double substitution in the 75th minute and still found his way to make a big contribution as he assisted Achraf Hakimi for his team's third goal just after the opposition cut the difference to one. Kvicha Kvaratskhelia's arrival made it more difficult for Lee to be a starter but he always finds his way to help, especially in league games as he has six goals and five assists over 23 appearances.