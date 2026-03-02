Kang-In Lee News: Delivers one assist

Lee assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal), six crosses (three accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 1-0 win against Le Havre.

Lee made his second consecutive Ligue 1 start in Saturday's clash against Le Havre, providing an assist with a cross for Bradley Barcola's first-half winner. He added two shots, three key passes and two corners in an active outing. The South Korean remains an important piece in Luis Enrique's rotation, capable of unlocking matches with his delivery from open play and set pieces. He has taken at least two corners in each of his last five appearances.