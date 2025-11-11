For the first time this season, Lee started outside of his usual central midfield role and was pushed out wide to cover Paris Saint-Germain's right wing of a 4-3-3 formation. The Korean adapted well, getting 83.3 percent of his accurate crosses on target. More importantly, Lee logged his 2025-26 season's first assist on a last-minute goal scored by Joao Neves. Lee's statistical upside is limited in a sea of excellent PSG options, so him excelling regularly will be required for more big-time opportunities.