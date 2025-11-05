Lee came off the bench in the 25th minute to replace Ousmane Dembele (calf) and had a sensational outing against Bayern on Tuesday in the Champions League, likely delivering his best game under the colors of Paris Saint-Germain. The South Korean contributed to two impressive season highs with 15 crosses and seven chances created when PSG was pushing with one man up against the Bavarians. His interplay with Joao Neves created PSG's clearest late looks and earned him credit toward a larger role in the upcoming fixtures with Desire Doue (hamstring) out for a long time.