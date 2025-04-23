Kang-In Lee News: Key pass in draw

Lee assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Tuesday's 1-1 draw versus Nantes.

Lee's deft touch setup the opening goal of the match Tuesday for Paris Saint-Germain before Nantes leveled late in the second half to conclude the 1-1 draw. The assist was his sixth of the campaign, matching his previous career-best for assists in a top flight European league which he set with Mallorca during the 2022-2023 La Liga season. After missing four fixtures (all competitions) with an ankle injury, the midfielder has started in each of PSG's last two fixtures, creating five chances. Lee has not played a full 90 minutes since January.