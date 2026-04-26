Kang-In Lee News: Scores goal, adds assist

Lee scored one goal and assisted once from two shots and three chances created in Saturday's 3-0 win versus Angers.

Lee played a key role in Saturday's 3-0 win over Angers, opening the scoring in the first half by dribbling past Herve Koffi and finishing into an empty net after Achraf Hakimi's initial effort had been saved, then providing the cross in the second half that Lucas Beraldo diverted in at the far post to make it 3-0, while adding three key passes and eight crosses. The South Korean has now registered four assists and three goals in Ligue 1 this season, with his side moving six points clear at the top of the table with four games remaining.