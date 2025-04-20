Kang-In Lee News: Seven crosses in 2-1 win
Lee registered seven crosses (two accurate) and six corners in Saturday's 2-1 victory versus Le Havre.
Lee attempted seven crosses in his first appearance in the last five PSG matches but was unable to connect for an assist. With six corners, he has completed more set pieces than any other PSG player this year. It is his fifth game of the season in which he has attempted seven or more crosses.
