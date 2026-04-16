Kang-In Lee headshot

Kang-In Lee News: Unused off bench Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

Lee recorded no stats in Tuesday's 2-0 win versus Liverpool.

Lee was an unused substitute in Tuesday's 2-0 win over Liverpool, continuing in a rotational role without a goal contribution in Champions League play this season. The versatile midfielder remains an important option off the bench, capable of unlocking situations late in matches with his technical quality and precise left foot, and could see increased minutes in Ligue 1 down the stretch due to potential squad rotation with the Champions League semifinals approaching.

Kang-In Lee
Paris Saint-Germain
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