Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kaoru Mitoma headshot

Kaoru Mitoma Injury: Available for Fulham

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2025

Mitoma was forced off in Sunday's clash against Newcastle due to cramps, but he will be an option for Saturday's match against Fulham, coach Fabian Hurzeler confirmed in the press conference.

Mitoma will be available for Saturday's match against Fulham after being substituted in Sunday's game due to cramps. This is positive news for the team, and he is expected to return to the starting lineup.

Kaoru Mitoma
Brighton & Hove Albion
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now