Kaoru Mitoma Injury: Available for Fulham
Mitoma was forced off in Sunday's clash against Newcastle due to cramps, but he will be an option for Saturday's match against Fulham, coach Fabian Hurzeler confirmed in the press conference.
Mitoma will be available for Saturday's match against Fulham after being substituted in Sunday's game due to cramps. This is positive news for the team, and he is expected to return to the starting lineup.
