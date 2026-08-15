Kaoru Mitoma Injury: Close to returning

Mitoma (hamstring) "is getting closer" to recovering from his injury, according to manager Fabian Hurzeler, per Derren Howard of Sussex World.

Mitoma has failed to make a competitive appearance since May while he works on his rehabilitation from a tricky issue. The winger will be one of his side's best attacking forces once he's available, but he could remain out for a few more games until he completes the final stretch of the recovery. Maxim De Cuyper could be deployed in an offensive role if Mitoma's absence extends to the Conference League qualifying playoffs and the opening week of the 2026/27 season.