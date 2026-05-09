Kaoru Mitoma Injury: Comes off injured
Mitoma suffered an apparent injury in Saturday's 3-0 win over Wolves.
Mitoma is worrying Japanese fans Saturday after he needed to come off in the 58th minute of Saturday's match, appearing to have suffered a hamstring injury. This is a major storyline for the Japan National Team, as with the World Cup just a month away, he could be set for the sidelines. A regular hamstring injury would likely knock him out for close to three weeks, although any sort of tear could end his World Cup hopes.
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