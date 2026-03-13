Kaoru Mitoma Injury: Late call Saturday

Mitoma (ankle) is expected to train Friday and will be a late call for Saturday's clash against Sunderland, according to coach Fabian Hurzeler, per Chris Nightingale from Sky Sports.

Mitoma will be evaluated after Friday's final team training session, which he is expected to take part in, and how his ankle responds will determine whether he makes the squad for Saturday's clash with Sunderland. If the forward ends up needing some time on the sidelines to fully recover, Yankuba Minteh could be in line for increased minutes with the Seagulls until Mitoma works his way back.