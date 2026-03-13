Kaoru Mitoma headshot

Kaoru Mitoma Injury: Late call Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Mitoma (ankle) is expected to train Friday and will be a late call for Saturday's clash against Sunderland, according to coach Fabian Hurzeler, per Chris Nightingale from Sky Sports.

Mitoma will be evaluated after Friday's final team training session, which he is expected to take part in, and how his ankle responds will determine whether he makes the squad for Saturday's clash with Sunderland. If the forward ends up needing some time on the sidelines to fully recover, Yankuba Minteh could be in line for increased minutes with the Seagulls until Mitoma works his way back.

Kaoru Mitoma
Brighton & Hove Albion
