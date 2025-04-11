Kaoru Mitoma Injury: Late fitness call Saturday

Mitoma (undisclosed) is facing a late fitness test ahead of Saturday's clash against Leicester, coach Fabian Hurzeler said in the press conference, according to Chris Nightingale for Sky Sports.

Mitoma will be assessed after Friday's final training session and faces a late fitness test to know if he can be available for Saturday's game. If he can't make the call, his absence will force a change in the starting XI since he is an undisputed starter for the Seagulls, with Simon Adingra likely seeing some increased playing time for that game.