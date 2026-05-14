Kaoru Mitoma headshot

Kaoru Mitoma Injury: Left out of Japan WC squad

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 14, 2026 at 11:54pm

Mitoma (hamstring) has been left out of Japan's World Cup squad by coach Hajime Moriyasu after it was determined he would not be able to recover fully during the tournament.

Mitoma had been in a race against time to prove his fitness following the hamstring injury that ended his Premier League season with Brighton, but the national team's medical staff ultimately concluded the timeline was too tight to guarantee him being available throughout the competition. The Japanese winger ends a season heavily disrupted by injuries with three goals, one assist, 30 chances created and 46 crosses across 25 Premier League appearances (19 starts), having shown his quality whenever fit before the hamstring issue brought his campaign to a premature end. It is a deeply unfortunate conclusion for one of the most exciting wide players in the Premier League, who had been expected to be a centerpiece of Japan's attacking setup at the tournament.

Kaoru Mitoma
Brighton & Hove Albion
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