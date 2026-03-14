Kaoru Mitoma Injury: Misses call Saturday
Mitoma (ankle) is ruled out for Saturday's clash against Sunderland.
Mitoma is not included in the squad for Saturday's clash with Sunderland after his ankle did not respond well enough during the final stages of training. The forward will need additional time to recover before returning to action. Yankuba Minteh is therefore in line for increased minutes while Mitoma remains sidelined.
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