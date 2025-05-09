Kaoru Mitoma Injury: Option against Wolves

Mitoma (heel) is an option for Saturday's clash against Wolves, coach Fabian Hurzeler said in the press conference. "Kaoru is back on the pitch. He has trained with the team so he will be an option for tomorrow."

Mitoma was out from their last contest due to the heel injury he was still dealing with. That said, he was back on the pitch and training with the team this week and will be an option for Saturday's clash. This is good news since he has been an important player in the frontline, although he shouldn't be rushed into the starting XI to avoid any setbacks even though he has been an undisputed starter.