Kaoru Mitoma Injury: Remains without timeline

Mitoma (hamstring) has yet to be given a timeline to return by manager Fabian Hurzeler ahead of Thursday's UECL playoff.

The updates on Mitoma have been lacking over the summer, though he was apparently "getting closer" about 10 days ago. That could mean anything since it's now been three months since the initial injury (and surgery) and the following car accident. Hamstring surgeries are always tricky to deal with an he'll likely need full training sessions before he can get into the squad. Until then, Maxim De Cuyper and Ibrahim Osman are expected to feature on the left wing.