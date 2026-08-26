Kaoru Mitoma Injury: Remains without timeline
Mitoma (hamstring) has yet to be given a timeline to return by manager Fabian Hurzeler ahead of Thursday's UECL playoff.
The updates on Mitoma have been lacking over the summer, though he was apparently "getting closer" about 10 days ago. That could mean anything since it's now been three months since the initial injury (and surgery) and the following car accident. Hamstring surgeries are always tricky to deal with an he'll likely need full training sessions before he can get into the squad. Until then, Maxim De Cuyper and Ibrahim Osman are expected to feature on the left wing.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kaoru Mitoma See More
-
Fantasy Premier League Tips
Best FPL Fixtures for Gameweeks 1-5: Teams and Players to Target7 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
FPL Gameweeks 1-5 Rankings: Best Players to Start the 2026/27 Season21 days ago
-
Underdog Fantasy
Underdog EPL Best Ball Rankings 2026/27: The Premier Pup & The False Nine27 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Rankings: Top 400 for 2026/27 Season33 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Rankings: Top 400 for the 2026/27 Season35 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kaoru Mitoma See More