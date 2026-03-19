Kaoru Mitoma headshot

Kaoru Mitoma Injury: Running on grass

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 19, 2026 at 5:15am

Mitoma (ankle) was pictured running on grass Wednesday, the club posted.

Mitoma is not back in full training yet but showed real progress Wednesday as he was spotted running on grass at Brighton's training ground. That's an encouraging sign for the Seagulls with two full days left to keep building his fitness ahead of Saturday's showdown against Liverpool. That said, if the Japanese winger is not ready to make the squad, Yankuba Minteh is likely in line to start again against the Reds.

Kaoru Mitoma
Brighton & Hove Albion
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