Kaoru Mitoma Injury: Scores before limping off

Mitoma scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Tottenham Hotspur. He was injured and subbed out in the 75th minute.

Mitoma did not start Saturday's contest, but he was brought onto the pitch in the 20th minute to replace the injured Diego Gomez (knee). Mitoma made the most of his time on the pitch, scoring a goal just before halftime to tie the match at one apiece. Mitoma was forced off himself late in the second half with an undisclosed injury, putting his status for Tuesday's clash with Chelsea up in the air.