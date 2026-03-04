Kaoru Mitoma headshot

Kaoru Mitoma Injury: Suffers minor ankle injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Mitoma suffered a minor ankle injury and was forced off at halftime during Wednesday's 1-0 defeat against Arsenal, according to coach Fabian Hurzeler, per The Argus. "He couldn't continue the game, so that was disappointing for us because I think he showed a good performance in the first half. Now we have to wait for the scan and then we can say more. But we don't think that it's a big injury."

Mitoma will be evaluated over the next few hours after picking up a minor ankle injury during Wednesday's loss to Arsenal. The Japanese winger's status is worth monitoring closely since coach Fabian Hurzeler described it as minor, but Mitoma has already dealt with ankle problems this season, including one that kept him sidelined for two months earlier in the campaign. Yankuba Minteh would likely step back into the starting XI if Mitoma ends up missing time while recovering.

Kaoru Mitoma
Brighton & Hove Albion
