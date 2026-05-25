Kaoru Mitoma headshot

Kaoru Mitoma Injury: Undergoes surgery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 25, 2026 at 2:22pm

Mitoma (hamstring) received surgery on his injured hamstring Monday, while Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler commented "The good news is that the procedure was successful and Kaoru has now begun the early stages of his rehabilitation programme. While we appreciate the timing of the injury is bad, Kaoru remains in good spirits and his focus now is on his rehabilitation, working with the club's medical team and returning to action next season".

Mitoma saw his 2025/26 season come to an early end and was also excluded from Japan's World Cup squad due to the issue, from which he's now expected to return at some point in the next campaign. The winger tallied three goals and one assist along with 33 shots (14 on target), 31 chances created and 49 crosses (nine accurate) over 27 appearances (19 starts) in the past year, struggling to stay fit and reach his full potential. Once he's fully recovered, he'll be back in contention with Diego Gomez, Maxim De Cuyper and Yankuba Minteh.

Kaoru Mitoma
Brighton & Hove Albion
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