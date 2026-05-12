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Kaoru Mitoma Injury: World Cup hopes slashed

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2026

Mitoma (hamstring) is in a race to be fit for the World Cup, but it appears unlikely at the time, according to manager Hajime Moriyasu, per Jiji.com. "I hope it's a minor injury, but I have the impression that it's not a minor injury."

Mitoma went down a few days ago and will now be in a race for fitness heading into the Summer, as a hamstring injury could stop him from playing in the World Cup. This would be a major blow to Japan, as he is one of their more skilled attackers and was slated for a starting role if fit for the tournament. He will now race to work on his fitness in the next few weeks, although a return ahead of their opener against the Netherlands on June 14 is unlikely.

Kaoru Mitoma
Brighton & Hove Albion
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