Kaoru Mitoma Injury: World Cup status unknown

Mitoma (hamstring) is out for the remainder of the league season, but remains in doubt for the World Cup, according to manager Fabian Hurzeler. For us, he will be out and will miss the next two games. Regarding the World Cup, I'm not sure yet. We are in touch with the Japan Football Association and have to make a decision together. We really have to be patient with this injury. We can't give a clear schedule or commit to when he will be available. It's very sad for Kaoru because he was in good form and had a big impact on our performances. We need to respect his privacy and take care of his health. It's a really unfortunate situation.

Mitoma is still recovering from a somewhat serious hamstring injury, which leaves the attacker in a spot where he may miss the World Cup. Unfortunately, it appears his club and national team have no further information on his recovery, as it appears the decision to add him to the roster will be made at the last second. This is a rough spot to be for the attacker, as he was set to be a centerpiece of the Japanese squad and was in decent form, but now in a race to be fit.