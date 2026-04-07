Kaoru Mitoma News: Active with national team

Mitoma recorded 116 minutes of play and scored one goal for Japan during the March international friendlies against Scotland and England.

Mitoma hasn't been directly involved in a goal over the last 11 club games, but he has built momentum at the international level shortly after recovering from a mild ankle injury. Despite his scoring drought, the winger should be a consistent starter and a decent threat against most opposition after averaging 1.1 shots and 1.4 chances created per contest throughout the 2025/26 Premier League campaign.