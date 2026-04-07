Kaoru Mitoma headshot

Kaoru Mitoma News: Active with national team

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 7, 2026 at 1:36pm

Mitoma recorded 116 minutes of play and scored one goal for Japan during the March international friendlies against Scotland and England.

Mitoma hasn't been directly involved in a goal over the last 11 club games, but he has built momentum at the international level shortly after recovering from a mild ankle injury. Despite his scoring drought, the winger should be a consistent starter and a decent threat against most opposition after averaging 1.1 shots and 1.4 chances created per contest throughout the 2025/26 Premier League campaign.

Kaoru Mitoma
Brighton & Hove Albion
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