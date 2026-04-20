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Kaoru Mitoma News: Available against Chelsea

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2026

Mitoma has been confirmed fit after coach Fabian Hurzeler clarified his late substitution against Tottenham was due to cramps rather than any injury, according to Andy Naylor of The Athletic.

Mitoma had raised some concern after being withdrawn in the 75th minute following a lively performance that included a goal in the 2-2 draw against Spurs, but the reassuring update puts any doubts to rest ahead of Tuesday's clash against Chelsea. With Diego Gomez (knee) sidelined with an injury, Mitoma is expected to step into the starting lineup against the Blues, giving the Seagulls their most dangerous attacking option available for a crucial Premier League fixture.

Kaoru Mitoma
Brighton & Hove Albion
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