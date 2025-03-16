Kaoru Mitoma News: Average effort Saturday

Mitoma had two shots (two on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Manchester City. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 18th minute.

