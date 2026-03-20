Kaoru Mitoma News: Back available against Liverpool
Mitoma (ankle) is back available for Saturday's clash against Liverpool, according to Fabian Hurzeler, according to BBC Sussex Sport.
Mitoma got back on the grass this week and is now in the mix for Saturday's showdown against Liverpool, a major boost for the Seagulls given his locked-in role as a frontline starter when fully fit and his expected return to that spot moving forward. That said, if he ends up starting on the bench against the Reds, Yankuba Minteh is likely to get another run in his place.
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