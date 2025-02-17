Kaoru Mitoma News: Lands on scoresheet

Mitoma scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal) in Friday's 3-0 win versus Chelsea.

Mitoma landed on the scoresheet during the dominating 3-0 win over Chelsea. This gives him thee goals and one assist in the last five PL games, logging in seven shots (five on target), nine crosses and five tackles in that span. With six goals on the year, the midfielder is just one away from matching his career high for a single season.