Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kaoru Mitoma headshot

Kaoru Mitoma News: Lands on scoresheet

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 17, 2025

Mitoma scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal) in Friday's 3-0 win versus Chelsea.

Mitoma landed on the scoresheet during the dominating 3-0 win over Chelsea. This gives him thee goals and one assist in the last five PL games, logging in seven shots (five on target), nine crosses and five tackles in that span. With six goals on the year, the midfielder is just one away from matching his career high for a single season.

Kaoru Mitoma
Brighton & Hove Albion
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now