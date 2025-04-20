Kaoru Mitoma News: Nets one in defeat

Mitoma scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 4-2 loss versus Brentford.

Mitoma came off the bench for the first time in 12 league appearances, but he delivered a strong impact nonetheless, as he buried his fifth goal in that span. This marked the sixth time on the season that he racked up at least three shots in a match but it was also the first time in three outings that he did not account for a chance created.