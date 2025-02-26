Kaoru Mitoma News: Post strike in win over Cherries

Mitoma recorded two shots (none on goal) and one cross (not accurate) in Tuesday's 2-1 win versus AFC Bournemouth.

Mitoma was not at his best Tuesday, but the Japanese international is always one to watch as he can conjure up dangerous plays quickly. In midfield he engaged in 18 duels (winning six) and although he was unlucky not to get on the scoresheet when an attempt hit the post, he recorded no shots on target. He is in sharp form, chalking up goals in each of Brighton's previous three matches.