Kaoru Mitoma News: Scores again in victory

Mitoma scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and one cross (one accurate) in Saturday's 4-0 win against Southampton.

Mitoma found the net in the second half after being set up by Joao Pedro. He has now scored in three straight matches across all competitions and has five goals in his last seven appearances. The winger has been in strong form, recording at least two shots in each of his last three outings. He will try to stay productive against Bournemouth on Tuesday.