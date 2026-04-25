Kareem Tunde Injury: Adductor injury confirmed

Tunde has been confirmed with a left long adductor muscle injury after medical tests revealed the extent of the issue that forced him off during Thursday's 2-0 win over Sevilla, according to the club.

Tunde has been a regular starter across the last 12 La Liga matches, contributing in both defensive and attacking duties on both flanks, making his absence a significant blow for Levante in their fight to avoid relegation. The club will monitor his evolution before setting any specific return timeline, with his reintegration into team training dependent entirely on how the injury responds to treatment. Victor Garcia is expected to benefit from an offensive role on the right flank in his absence until Tunde is cleared to return.