Kareem Tunde Injury: Available for Villarreal clash

Tunde (adductor) is available for Saturday's clash against Villarreal, according to coach Luis Castro. "He trained with us today for the first time, we will see if he can play some minutes."

Tunde had been confirmed with a left long adductor muscle injury after being forced off during the win over Sevilla, making his potential involvement this weekend a faster turnaround than initially anticipated. The club will make a final call on wether he plays some minutes after that he has been included in the matchday squad. Victor Garcia remains on standby to continue in an offensive role on the right flank if Tunde cannot be cleared to start.