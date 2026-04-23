Kareem Tunde Injury: Comes off injured Thursday

Tunde left Thursday's 2-0 win over Sevilla due to a potential groin issue.

Tunde has been a regular starter over the last 12 La Liga games, working in both defensive and attacking duties on both wings. Thus, his possible absence from future fixtures would be a big blow to a squad that is battling to elude relegation. However, if his injury is confirmed, his place could be taken by Victor Garcia, who would benefit from an offensive role on the right flank.