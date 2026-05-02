Kareem Tunde Injury: Forced off after setback

Tunde (adductor) featured off the bench in the second half of Saturday's clash against Villarreal despite not being at 100 percent and was forced off the pitch after suffering a setback, according to Eric Martin Gasulla of Las Provincias.

Tunde had only just returned from a left adductor muscle injury sustained against Sevilla, and his appearance off the bench raises questions about any potential setback from the outing. The club will monitor his condition closely in the coming days to assess whether playing through the discomfort has had any impact on his recovery, with the Osasuna fixture on Friday now the immediate concern for Levante's medical staff.