Kareem Tunde Injury: Positive scan

Tunde (hamstring) had medical tests following his early exit against Girona, which returned positive results, according to Marc Escribano from Lasprovincias.

Tunde was forced off with an injury in the previous match against Girona, but medical tests came back encouraging and he could be available for the upcoming clash against Rayo Vallecano if training goes well this week. The winger has been a key starter since coach Luis Castro's arrival and is likely to regain his place if fit.