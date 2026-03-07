Kareem Tunde headshot

Kareem Tunde Injury: Subbed off injured

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Tunde was forced off in the first half of Saturday's clash against Girona due to an apparent injury, the club announced.

Tunde was forced off in the 17th minute of Saturday's clash against Girona due to an apparent injury. The Spaniard will undergo further tests in the coming days to determine the severity of the issue. If his absence is confirmed, Victor Garcia is expected to start on the right wing in the upcoming matches.

Kareem Tunde
Levante
