Kareem Tunde Injury: Trains with strap Tuesday

Tunde (adductor) was back on the training pitch Tuesday wearing a strap on his groin area and could be available for Friday's clash against Osasuna if his final sessions go well, the club posted.

Tunde had been forced off during Saturday's clash against Villarreal after featuring despite not being at full fitness, raising concerns over a potential setback from the outing. His return to the training pitch is a more encouraging sign than feared given the circumstances, and the club will monitor him closely through the remaining sessions before making a final call on his involvement on Friday. Levante will not want to rush him back again before he is genuinely ready given the importance of the survival battle fixtures remaining.