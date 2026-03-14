Kareem Tunde Injury: Trains with team, available again

Tunde (hamstring) was spotted training with the team Friday and will be an option for Monday's clash against Rayo Vallecano.

Tunde was forced off against Girona with what looked like a hamstring issue, but scans confirmed it was nothing serious and the defender is back in the mix after returning to team training Friday. He'll be an option for Monday's clash with Rayo Vallecano and that is a major boost for the club since he has been a regular starter under coach Luis Castro and should be in line to regain that role moving forward.