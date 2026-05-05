Kareem Tunde News: Available moving forward

Tunde (adductor) has been cleared after medical tests ruled out any injury following his early exit during Saturday's clash against Villarreal, and has returned to normal training with the team ahead of Friday's clash against Osasuna, according to Sin Tregua.

Tunde's clearance is a significant relief for coach Luis Castro at a critical stage of the season, particularly with Carlos Alvarez (ankle) and Ivan Romero (lower leg) both already ruled out for some time. His availability alongside the return of Brugui gives the coach more attacking options for a fixture that could prove decisive in Levante's survival battle, with a win against Osasuna keeping their hopes alive while a defeat would seriously increase their relegation risk.