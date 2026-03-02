Kareem Tunde News: Inks contract extension

Tunde signed a contract extension with Levante until 2029, the club announced.

Tunde has signed a contract extension with Levante UD through June 2029. The winger joined the club in the 2022/23 season from CF Damm and later made his professional debut on Dec. 20 against Real Sociedad in La Liga. He has since featured in 10 official matches with the first team and earned a regular spot in the starting XI.