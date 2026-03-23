Kareem Tunde News: Records first league assist

Tunde assisted once to go with one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 4-2 victory versus Oviedo. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 71st minute.

Tunde started on the left for the second straight game and made his mark with a season high six tackles and two chances created, one of which earned him his first assist and first goal contribution of the season in 13 games since his first team debut against Real Sociedad at the end of December. Across that span he has taken 10 shots and created five chances while posting eight interceptions and 17 tackles defensively.