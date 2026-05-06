Karim Adeyemi Injury: Could return Friday

Adeyemi (strain) resumed team training this week and could return for Friday's clash against Frankfurt, according to coach Niko Kovac. "Karim participated in training. I hope he can return Friday."

Adeyemi missed the last four games due to a muscular injury but could make his return in Friday's clash against the eagles after resuming team training this week. Manager Kovac confirmed he would like all three returning players to be available for Friday, though the partial nature of their reintegration suggests the final call will depend on how they respond in the remaining sessions.