Karim Adeyemi Injury: Muscular problems still unresolved
Adeyemi continues to manage his muscular problems and remains unavailable, according to coach Niko Kovac, per Ruhr 24.
Adeyemi had been ruled out of the Hoffenheim fixture and his muscular issues have clearly not resolved in the days since, extending his absence into the upcoming fixture. The forward has mainly been a rotational option for Dortmund this season, so his continued absence has a limited impact on the starting lineup, with Julian Brandt and Carney Chukwuemeka continuing to absorb larger roles in the attack while the club monitors his progress ahead of the final stretch of the campaign.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Karim Adeyemi See More
-
Football Predictions
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Wednesday, April 9April 8, 2025
-
Football Predictions
Champions League Preview: Borussia Dortmund vs. Barcelona Predictions, Odds, & NotesDecember 10, 2024
-
Football Predictions
Champions League Betting Picks & Predictions for Matchday 3October 21, 2024
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS UCL Picks for Wednesday, Sept. 18thSeptember 17, 2024
-
Football Predictions
Champions League Betting Picks & Predictions for Matchday 1September 17, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Karim Adeyemi See More