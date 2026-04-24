Karim Adeyemi headshot

Karim Adeyemi Injury: Muscular problems still unresolved

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2026

Adeyemi continues to manage his muscular problems and remains unavailable, according to coach Niko Kovac, per Ruhr 24.

Adeyemi had been ruled out of the Hoffenheim fixture and his muscular issues have clearly not resolved in the days since, extending his absence into the upcoming fixture. The forward has mainly been a rotational option for Dortmund this season, so his continued absence has a limited impact on the starting lineup, with Julian Brandt and Carney Chukwuemeka continuing to absorb larger roles in the attack while the club monitors his progress ahead of the final stretch of the campaign.

Karim Adeyemi
Borussia Dortmund
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