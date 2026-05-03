Karim Adeyemi Injury: Still out
Adeyemi (strain) is out for Sunday's match against Gladbach.
Adeyemi is not going to make his return this week, as he appeared to have failed his testing in the build-up to play. This will leave the winger with only two more games to return in this season, hoping to make it back when facing Frankfurt as he tries for a national team spot in June.
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