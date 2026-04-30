Karim Adeyemi Injury: Trains Thursday, late call Sunday

Adeyemi (strain) was back in training and is questionable for Sunday's match against Gladbach, according to his club.

Adeyemi was suffering from a muscle injury and will look to make his comeback this weekend after getting into partial training. After three games out, this is positive, as they could push him to be an option Sunday if he continues to train. However, he will look to remain fit for a possible bid with Germany at the World Cup, still having a decent season with 10 goal contributions in 26 appearances (15 starts).