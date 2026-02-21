Karim Adeyemi News: Assists as substitute
Adeyemi had an assist while taking an off target shot and creating a chance during Saturday's 2-2 draw with Leipzig.
Adeyemi entered the match in the 76th minute and set up Fabio Silva in the 95th for the game tying goal. The assist was the first goal involvement since January 17th for the attacker as he's combined for two shots and two chances created over his last three Bundesliga appearances.
