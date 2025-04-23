Fantasy Soccer
Karim Adeyemi News: Assists in home win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2025

Adeyemi assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 3-2 win against Monchengladbach.

Adeyemi created Felix Nmecha's goal just before halftime with his sixth assist in the campaign. He also co-led Dortmund in tackles to help on defense. The forward played the full 90 minutes only two times in 31 appearances (24 starts).

