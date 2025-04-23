Karim Adeyemi News: Assists in home win

Adeyemi assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 3-2 win against Monchengladbach.

Adeyemi created Felix Nmecha's goal just before halftime with his sixth assist in the campaign. He also co-led Dortmund in tackles to help on defense. The forward played the full 90 minutes only two times in 31 appearances (24 starts).