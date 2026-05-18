Karim Adeyemi headshot

Karim Adeyemi News: Assists to help in 2-0 win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2026

Adeyemi assisted once to go with one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-0 win over Werder Bremen.

Adeyemi picked up his fourth assist of the season as he helped Dortmund to a 2-0 win over Werder Bremen. He came on with seven minutes to go and assisted Yan Couto with one of his two chances created in that time. The forward has started 15 times this season, but hasn't got in the starting lineup since late March.

Karim Adeyemi
Borussia Dortmund
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Karim Adeyemi See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Karim Adeyemi See More
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Wednesday, April 9
SOC
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Wednesday, April 9
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
April 8, 2025
Champions League Preview: Borussia Dortmund vs. Barcelona Predictions, Odds, & Notes
SOC
Champions League Preview: Borussia Dortmund vs. Barcelona Predictions, Odds, & Notes
Author Image
Luke Atzert
December 10, 2024
Champions League Betting Picks & Predictions for Matchday 3
SOC
Champions League Betting Picks & Predictions for Matchday 3
Author Image
Luke Atzert
October 21, 2024
DraftKings DFS UCL Picks for Wednesday, Sept. 18th
SOC
DraftKings DFS UCL Picks for Wednesday, Sept. 18th
Author Image
Jack Burkart
September 17, 2024
Champions League Betting Picks & Predictions for Matchday 1
SOC
Champions League Betting Picks & Predictions for Matchday 1
Author Image
Will Van Dinter
September 17, 2024