Karim Adeyemi News: Assists to help in 2-0 win
Adeyemi assisted once to go with one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-0 win over Werder Bremen.
Adeyemi picked up his fourth assist of the season as he helped Dortmund to a 2-0 win over Werder Bremen. He came on with seven minutes to go and assisted Yan Couto with one of his two chances created in that time. The forward has started 15 times this season, but hasn't got in the starting lineup since late March.
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